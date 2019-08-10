Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Rose; One Capital Management Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22M shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 20,000 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 14,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 911,919 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tcw Gp reported 15,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 5.35M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 475,103 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 425,000 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.93% or 5.88M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 87,024 shares. National Pension Serv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 31,100 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares to 413,681 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us S Cap Qty Div (DGRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 899,200 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Kwmg Lc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Blair William & Co Il stated it has 62,232 shares. 250 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Industries Capital Ltd Liability holds 80,000 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pettee Investors invested in 0.24% or 2,129 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc has 788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd has 1.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 404,264 shares. 34,990 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,433 shares. Boston Limited Liability reported 4,422 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 9,886 shares.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,922 shares to 176,590 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,779 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With the Competition in the Rear-View Mirror, AMD Stock Is All Set – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.