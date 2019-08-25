Linscomb & Williams Boosted Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position; NICE Ltd. (NICE) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -4.18% below currents $152.07 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 45.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 7,378 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 23,428 shares with $1.22M value, up from 16,050 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 10.11% above currents $50.56 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 3,256 shares to 6,838 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) stake by 1,899 shares and now owns 376,917 shares. Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Burney Communications has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.39% or 28,591 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Llc has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,989 shares. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership holds 45,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% or 513,648 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,239 shares. Duncker Streett & Com has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 5.07 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 160,029 shares. Profit Inv Management Ltd Company reported 24,858 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.5% stake. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated invested in 10,100 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) invested in 0.73% or 11,900 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 2.81% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 78,193 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone