Linscomb & Williams Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Trimmed by $741,200; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 1.79M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,187 shares to 37,548 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares to 413,681 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,319 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).