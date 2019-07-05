Linscomb & Williams Maintains Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM); Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $1.28 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 933,151 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 22740% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 10,233 shares as the company's stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 659,766 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To 'Play On' Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'; Outlook Positive; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club's First Resort in Indonesia

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CyArk and Iron Mountain Preserve New York’s Historic Stonewall Inn – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

