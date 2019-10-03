Linscomb & Williams Cut By $1.43 Million Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding; Marathon Oil (MRO) Sentiment Is 0.88

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 35.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 12,000 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 21,400 shares with $2.56M value, down from 33,400 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.21. About 17,309 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 207 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 234 reduced and sold their positions in Marathon Oil Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 645.51 million shares, up from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 180 Increased: 160 New Position: 47.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.52 million for 24.82 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc holds 0.01% or 78,550 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,758 shares. 20,294 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,161 shares. 13,715 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.25% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 253,500 shares. Advisory Inc invested in 22,004 shares. Principal Gru reported 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pnc Grp Inc accumulated 16,176 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 502,956 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 2,662 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 190,661 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.47% or 364,709 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $12000 lowest target. $136.75’s average target is 26.37% above currents $108.21 stock price. LHC Group had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.7% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation for 3.43 million shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 5.58 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 288,545 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 1.55% in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 896,340 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.44M for 25.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 2.46 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.