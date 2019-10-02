Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted Stake in Tesla (TSLA); Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $241.71. About 537,416 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk Reviews Tesla’s Earnings on Conference Call: TOPLive; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE VS TESLA’S ELECT DIRECTOR JAMES MURDOCH; 26/03/2018 – Tesla Bond Action Suggests Market Looking For ‘more Downside,’ Analyst Says — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – ALL CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO OFFER PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VERSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic rattled by high-maintenance partner Tesla; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tech Rout Returns, Tesla Could Fall Short; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 86,372 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.01 million, up from 83,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $207.35. About 70,666 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 96 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 148,021 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech has 18,664 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 371,479 shares. Steadfast Mngmt LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 248,526 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Griffin Asset owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 950 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wms Prns Ltd accumulated 1,476 shares. St Johns Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 19 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated owns 206 shares. Garde Capital Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,709 shares. Hm Payson invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) by 34,000 shares to 144,775 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,975 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc stated it has 1,895 shares. Grimes And Com reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 320 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California Employees Retirement holds 342,245 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,371 shares. Logan reported 45,404 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 9,707 shares. Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1,960 shares. Dillon And holds 14,903 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 1.5% stake. Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 160 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,570 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

