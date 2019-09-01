Linscomb & Williams Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is 8.58% above currents $118.5 stock price. LHC Group had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $104 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $98 New Target: $120 Maintain

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 20.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 10,424 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 60,670 shares with $2.82 million value, up from 50,246 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 7.06M shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) stake by 41,095 shares to 410,915 valued at $40.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) stake by 8,639 shares and now owns 30,086 shares. Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) was reduced too.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 9.49% above currents $47.65 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 13.12 million shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Llc reported 11,971 shares. American Research And Mngmt holds 2,200 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 632,969 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 143,413 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.33% or 54,474 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And holds 110,178 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 195,708 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 401,500 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 8.84 million shares. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 2.25% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 254,362 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Prudential stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 148,173 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.01 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase LHC Group At $100, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LHC Group, Inc. EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.