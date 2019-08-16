Linscomb & Williams Lifted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; Last Week BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC has GBX 710 highest and GBX 555 lowest target. GBX 634’s average target is 29.40% above currents GBX 489.95 stock price. BP PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bernstein. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 615 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by HSBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 655.00 New Target: GBX 645.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 710.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 605.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 13.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 29,459 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 248,882 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 219,423 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 3.63M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) stake by 8,639 shares to 30,086 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) stake by 3,248 shares and now owns 310,430 shares. Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Financial Post” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 4.90% above currents $20.02 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amer Assets reported 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 76,860 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 18.32M shares. Fil Ltd reported 191,065 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0.31% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.90M shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,881 shares. L S reported 0.17% stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,075 shares. Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations has invested 0.84% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. C V Starr reported 6.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BP (LON:BP.) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BP (LON:BP.) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.