Linscomb & Williams Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $520,720; Lantronix (LTRX) Sentiment Is 1

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc analyzed 6,509 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)'s stock declined 5.48%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 851,729 shares with $68.82 million value, down from 858,238 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $294.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 2.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed positions in Lantronix Inc. The funds in our database now own: 4.02 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lantronix Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Lantronix, Inc. for 706,425 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 379,494 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 0.15% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,860 shares.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $76.37 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It has a 39.08 P/E ratio. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Comml Bank has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wendell David accumulated 128,904 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 147,632 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 398,259 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Farmers Company has 2.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street holds 204.24M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,660 shares. Retirement Planning Group owns 5,131 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 318,887 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 431,925 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 65,525 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,070 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% or 25,216 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 173,637 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.10’s average target is 23.56% above currents $69.68 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital.