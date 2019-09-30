Linscomb & Williams Holding In Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Was Upped; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted by $827,838 Its Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 288,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 281,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.16M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest performance in Hawaii exceeding company expectations – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.68% or 191,551 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 65,181 shares. Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 5,745 shares. The Maryland-based Advantage has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California-based Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 500 shares. 9,400 are held by Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 185,576 shares. The Indiana-based Trust Investment Advsr has invested 0.48% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jane Street Limited Liability Company has 75,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 116,984 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 21,923 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares to 931,645 shares, valued at $50.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Vl Idx (VOE) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,724 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,813 were reported by Harvey Capital Management Incorporated. Community And Investment Com owns 4.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 337,228 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Invest Mgmt invested in 1.38% or 443,211 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 36,667 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,265 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cortland Advisers Ltd Com holds 5.54% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Group Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal holds 1.88% or 169,064 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Management reported 4,813 shares stake. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 11,705 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 115,309 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 164,820 shares.