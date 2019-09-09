Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.42. About 1.14 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares to 851,729 shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 861 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $34.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 11,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.