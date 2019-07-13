Linscomb & Williams Increases Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $734,305 as Stock Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 29,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 219,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 785,249 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 177,455 were accumulated by Northeast Finance Consultants. Cwm Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,974 shares. Artal holds 0.05% or 110,532 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 11,551 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.94M shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 64,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Gp reported 23,562 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 796,204 shares. 249,258 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. 14.94 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Citigroup accumulated 7,184 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 20,682 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn) by 16.28M shares to 39.73 million shares, valued at $40.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Ener Solut 4.125 15Sep23 (Prn) by 4.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn).

