Linscomb & Williams Raised By $538,346 Its At&T (T) Stake; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Sellers Increased By 18.72% Their Shorts

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 11.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 17,366 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 171,393 shares with $5.38M value, up from 154,027 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $262.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 66,298 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) had an increase of 18.72% in short interest. IRDM’s SI was 7.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.72% from 6.68M shares previously. With 997,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s short sellers to cover IRDM’s short positions. The SI to Iridium Communications Inc’s float is 8.37%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 7,051 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc holds 80,988 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 1.25 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 137,474 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 67,545 shares. 728,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd. Stonebridge Ltd Liability invested in 118,189 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 94,599 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.15% or 41,187 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 355,773 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 240,102 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 388,217 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12,011 are held by Villere St Denis J & Ltd Com. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 4,347 shares. 19,873 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 0.36% above currents $35.87 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 3,256 shares to 6,838 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) stake by 1,899 shares and now owns 376,917 shares. Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity. Rush Parker William also bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Iridium Communications has $29 highest and $14 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is -11.34% below currents $24.25 stock price. Iridium Communications had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell”.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iridium and Thales Expand Partnership to Deliver Aircraft Connectivity Services – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iridium begins testing new Certus transceiver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iridium (IRDM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Iridium Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.