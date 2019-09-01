Linscomb & Williams Increased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $367,536; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holding by $1.19 Million; Market Value Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Limited Liability Co holds 20,845 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3.22M are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Btim Corp has invested 0.31% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 2,146 shares. Smithfield reported 6,180 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 197,471 shares. State Street Corporation owns 23.06M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Com owns 4,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Glenmede Tru Na reported 443,308 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,240 shares. Sei Invs holds 306,073 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares to 43,002 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 87,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,959 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 8,852 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 3,385 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,019 shares. Ironwood Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Co holds 8,394 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.28 million shares. Amer Natl Tx holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 190,455 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 130,407 shares. Snow Cap Management Lp owns 7,903 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,342 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Company accumulated 7,454 shares. 3.83M are held by Mackenzie Financial. Ckw Fin Group Incorporated owns 1,500 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares to 30,086 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).