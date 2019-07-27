Linscomb & Williams Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Shorts Lowered By 5.28%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) had a decrease of 5.28% in short interest. FBHS’s SI was 4.55 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.28% from 4.81M shares previously. With 2.11 million avg volume, 2 days are for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s short sellers to cover FBHS’s short positions. The SI to Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s float is 3.21%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 132,822 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Chem Bancorporation has 6,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.06% or 567,291 shares. Hartford Management Company reported 15,473 shares stake. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 145,590 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 119,092 shares stake. Pggm Invs owns 0.09% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 390,298 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,008 shares. 6,129 are held by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Pitcairn accumulated 5,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity. 2,000 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares with value of $93,924 were sold by Luburic Danny.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, March 18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

