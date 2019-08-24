Linscomb & Williams Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Fmr Lifted Its Nucor (NUE) Position by $21.57 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 123.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 371,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 674,154 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 302,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.99M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

