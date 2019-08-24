Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Holding in Kirby (KEX) by $375,000 as Share Price Rose; Fmr Holding in Agree Realty (ADC) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 48,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.35 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 388,408 shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 434,716 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of stock was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $63,680 were bought by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 76,198 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp reported 0.02% stake. California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 15,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Incorporated holds 32,597 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Llc accumulated 0.77% or 73,966 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 8,542 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 2,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,470 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Menta stated it has 11,400 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 21,018 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 658 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.98M shares to 40.85 million shares, valued at $1.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 29,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Agree Realty’s Momentum Continues 25 Years After IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2019 Transportation and Logistics Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) – More “Black Gold” Is Winding Its Way Down America’s Rivers – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,208 shares to 59,593 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 29,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 201,165 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 13,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 64,168 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 186,126 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.06% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 87,913 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,360 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Kennedy Cap Management Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Morgan Stanley holds 11,395 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.32M for 19.81 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.