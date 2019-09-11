Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $474,853; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Position in Loews (L) Has Trimmed by $675,014

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 14,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 31,259 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 45,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 335,843 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.15 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares to 6,838 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,086 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,233 shares to 12,601 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.