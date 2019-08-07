Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut By $320,200 Its Trimble Com (TRMB) Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Trimble Inc Com (TRMB) stake by 34.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,005 shares as Trimble Inc Com (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 14,884 shares with $601,000 value, down from 22,889 last quarter. Trimble Inc Com now has $9.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 718,638 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 15.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 4,336 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 32,345 shares with $3.43M value, up from 28,009 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 4.48 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 3,256 shares to 6,838 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) stake by 41,095 shares and now owns 410,915 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53M on Friday, February 8. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inc has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.87 million shares. 776 were reported by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 138,399 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Llc holds 27,108 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,494 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,914 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communication Incorporated reported 18,950 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 42,556 shares stake. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 15,150 shares. Thomasville State Bank owns 1,988 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.71M shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 18,718 shares to 58,282 valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canopy Growth Corp Com stake by 177,386 shares and now owns 279,125 shares. Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,893 activity. FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893 worth of stock. Another trade for 381,675 shares valued at $14.40 million was made by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23 million worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 85,000 shares.