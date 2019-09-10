Linscomb & Williams Boosted Position in At&T (T) by $538,346; Enbridge (ENB) Market Valuation Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $31.73 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 171,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 154,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 881,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.16M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.53 million, down from 7.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.20M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) by 5,257 shares to 97,565 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 15,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $690.83 million for 24.57 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 1,899 shares to 376,917 shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

