Linscomb & Williams Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Earnest Partners Has Lifted Position in Moog (MOG.A) by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 14,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 866,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.37 million, up from 851,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 958,798 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.75 million, up from 945,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 230,255 shares traded or 84.56% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 100,466 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Chase Inv Counsel owns 4,620 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Financial Advsr accumulated 30,815 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.51% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 47,970 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Investments Gp Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 110,024 shares. Hodges Cap Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howland Cap Management holds 204,000 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. New York-based Fagan Associate Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 89,918 are owned by Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Com. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 9,038 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 10,818 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

