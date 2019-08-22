Linscomb & Williams Boosted Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 141,142 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 1.96M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc holds 0.09% or 7,172 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 38,653 shares. 116 were reported by Cordasco Finance Network. Hills Bancorporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Management Lc owns 69,008 shares. Tegean Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 210,000 shares for 8.88% of their portfolio. Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10.10 million shares or 3.08% of the stock. Cls Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kornitzer Ks holds 0.01% or 8,605 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 1.62% or 703,406 shares in its portfolio. S&Co invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birmingham Capital Al holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,402 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,071 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lakewood Capital LP accumulated 5.79 million shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

