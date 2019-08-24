Linscomb & Williams Increased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position By $437,080; Covington Capital Management Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 20.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc acquired 12,488 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 72,724 shares with $2.58M value, up from 60,236 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $8.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Covington Capital Management increased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stake by 42.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 14,667 shares as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Covington Capital Management holds 48,783 shares with $3.71 million value, up from 34,116 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange now has $51.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.71% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 325,133 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation reported 133 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4,433 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 23,840 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,548 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9,300 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 8,320 shares. 124,003 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 9,049 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) stake by 8,713 shares to 13,745 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 29,422 shares and now owns 188,329 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Covington Capital Management decreased Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 5,504 shares to 6,977 valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 4,305 shares and now owns 30,795 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 965 shares. 4,299 were accumulated by Davenport. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 40 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.38% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 22.16 million shares. 3,865 were reported by Fosun Limited. Baltimore owns 106,265 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.04% or 57,601 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,656 shares. Eminence Cap Lp holds 3.36% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2.96M shares. 95 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 599,846 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.