Linscomb & Williams Boosted Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Stock Price Rose; Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $355,200 as Shares Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 29,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 248,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 219,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

