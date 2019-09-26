Linscomb & Williams Increases Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV); Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $31.20 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 1.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 123,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.06M, up from 920,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $249.37. About 601,334 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust stated it has 14,355 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 8,976 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx stated it has 8,375 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 21,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Horizon Investment Svcs Lc reported 2.15% stake. Oakworth invested in 0.04% or 3,856 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) stated it has 33,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,096 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Com accumulated 10,906 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 176,295 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates reported 0.07% stake. Heritage Wealth owns 2,562 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hawaiian Airlines Begins Its Basic Economy Rollout – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Southwest Gets Some Love; Amazon Faces Higher Costs – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Sees 737 Max Getting Regulatory Approval in November – Bloomberg” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.33% or 13,636 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,997 shares. Tortoise Ltd has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 260 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ativo Cap Mgmt owns 0.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,458 shares. Northstar Gp Incorporated invested in 3,173 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,958 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,150 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,066 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 1,750 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 200,752 are owned by Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Axa reported 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northeast Invest reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Guyasuta Advisors holds 3.85% or 146,874 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 514,229 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,000 shares to 38,600 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,100 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).