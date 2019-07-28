Linscomb & Williams Lowered By $3.80 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $414,100

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 53.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 45,783 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 39,211 shares with $3.26M value, down from 84,994 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $209.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 4,100 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 22,938 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 18,838 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northrock Prtnrs Ltd owns 3,508 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel accumulated 2.96% or 486,900 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 72,865 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 3,028 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Management has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.28M were reported by Factory Mutual Insur. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.81% or 491,767 shares. Blue Chip Prns owns 35,022 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. & Mgmt holds 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 27,125 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% or 15,551 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin & Tn holds 0.44% or 17,467 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 194,272 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

