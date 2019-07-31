Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $741,200 as Market Value Rose; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.08 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 9.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.58 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cap stated it has 0.64% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 18,171 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 13,802 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 15,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited reported 425,000 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 15,190 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Opportunities Cap Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 16,915 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eagle Global Limited Liability invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 10,424 shares to 60,670 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.