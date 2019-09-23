Linscomb & Williams Continues to Hold Stake in Bb&T (BBT); As Us Bancorp New (USB) Valuation Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered by $10.70 Million Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 2.47 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 205,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 15,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 221,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 3.35 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $518.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,037 shares to 55,978 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr by 17,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

