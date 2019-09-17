Linscomb & Williams Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Upped by $319,333 as Market Valuation Rose; As Spark Energy (SPKE) Valuation Rose, Spark Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.83 Million Its Stake

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 166,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 76,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 242,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 37,986 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 1.43M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 185,550 shares to 289,700 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 25 buys, and 0 sales for $2.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold SPKE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.73 million shares or 15.90% more from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 36,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 678,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,345 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 10,019 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Inc has 73,631 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 185,002 shares. 88,970 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability. Heartland Advsr invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 42,751 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 322,417 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 18,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% or 30,175 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 178,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 1.24% or 81,639 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 18,566 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,961 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 67,187 shares. Legal And General Public invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,256 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com owns 3.60 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 44,965 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 15,355 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.36% or 57,813 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 145,919 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 7,078 shares stake. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 5,641 shares.