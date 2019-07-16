Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Kirby (KEX) Holding by $375,000; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Holding by $1.15 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 6,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, down from 214,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.74. About 7.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 251,712 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $528.75M for 48.20 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7,890 shares to 31,261 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 61,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Weakness in Memory Market Hit Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Makes Stack of AI and HPC Software Available to ARM Ecosystem and Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Partners with Moogsoft for AIOps – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 17,697 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Lc has 2,310 shares. Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 0.7% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 116,363 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Frontier Inv reported 0.35% stake. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 500 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp reported 1,776 shares. 53,407 are owned by Crescent Park Management Ltd Partnership. London Communications Of Virginia holds 0.01% or 3,980 shares. 9,085 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 22,400 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins. Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.51 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 60,535 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 244,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,360 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 1,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,741 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 3,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital invested 0.07% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 46,030 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Moreover, Sequent Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 10,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 165,852 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 59,379 shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fluid Delivery Solutions, LLC Appoints Executive Chairman – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kirby Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.