Linscomb & Williams Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX); As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 3.01 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 1.51 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group invested in 0.34% or 68.06M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 2.89% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,365 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C invested in 2.44% or 53,025 shares. Hendershot invested in 58,566 shares. Jackson Square Partners Lc holds 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2.58 million shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,024 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Company. Perkins Coie Co owns 11,119 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 85,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Liability Com. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 12,345 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 52,384 shares. Indiana Invest Mgmt Comm reported 0.42% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 459 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0.1% or 4.44 million shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,275 shares. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Personal Capital Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,032 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 323,066 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 7,330 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.3% or 65,305 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 62,849 shares or 0.63% of the stock. American Century Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,200 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 14,334 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.13% or 26,908 shares. North Amer invested in 6,790 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 120,319 shares.