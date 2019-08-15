Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Holding in Kirby (KEX) as Market Value Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Holder Covington Capital Management Has Lowered by $555,527 Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 523,136 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 29,042 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $411.37. About 699,223 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q Adj EPS $6.70; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFF ROSENBERG SAYS SEE SHORT-TERM U.S. DEBT OFFERING RELATIVELY COMPELLING INCOME, WITH LIMITED DOWNSIDE RISK; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Result of General Meeting; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Annual Financial Report

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Signs Agreement to Purchase the Marine Transportation Fleet of Cenac Marine Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,928 shares to 52,537 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us S Cap Qty Div (DGRS) by 9,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group reported 552,762 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 244,025 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Co reported 4,774 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 5,803 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,033 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.49% or 43,200 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Parametrica Limited accumulated 2,787 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 77,219 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 165,852 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Assetmark invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arosa Capital LP owns 170,000 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.32 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,814 shares to 217,995 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.