Linscomb & Williams Boosted Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $20.61 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 93.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 55,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.94 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Has All Of The Ingredients Of Something Special – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: This 7.1% Yielding Blue-Chip Could Be Your Ticket To A Rich Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,362 shares to 20,634 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,336 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 2,690 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.08% or 37,322 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 0.2% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 16,051 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co reported 38,265 shares. 11,420 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. 6,610 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4,433 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 26,279 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.09% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Landscape Capital Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 17,841 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 31,560 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 300 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 137,303 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). United Capital Financial Advisers owns 387,391 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252,830 are held by Covington Cap Mgmt. Chilton Lc holds 2.98 million shares. Moreover, Alethea Mgmt Lc has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 90,799 are owned by Legacy Partners. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 89,462 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 11,357 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Avalon Lc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,742 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 9,570 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,050 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 717,035 shares to 724,231 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).