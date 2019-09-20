Linscomb & Williams Stake in Tesla (TSLA) Has Raised by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Agf Investments America Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 45,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 875,466 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $242.7. About 2.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Factory Churning Defective Parts And Cars: CNBC — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson The advisory firm Glass Lewis says it is concerned by the venture capitalist’s “fairly extraordinary” leave of absence; 18/04/2018 – BMW, Tesla to Gain Most From Striking Out on Their Own in China; 18/04/2018 – TSLA: Hearing CA division of occupational safety opens investigation into $TSLA, unconfirmed as of right now – ! $TSLA; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric Trucks to its Fleet; 31/05/2018 – TESLA CONFIRMS MODEL S ACCIDENT IN BRUSSELS

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1,574 shares. Next Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1,163 shares. 4,713 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Finemark Bank & Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,617 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP accumulated 0.02% or 2,271 shares. Beck Capital has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 12,065 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jnba Finance owns 50 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 7 shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 1,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares to 47,684 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,398 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 44,000 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Community National Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 116 shares. Cap Guardian Company holds 20,156 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Corp has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 7,304 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 14 were accumulated by Finance Architects. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Optimum accumulated 0.01% or 336 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 98,426 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7.76M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.58 million shares.