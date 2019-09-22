Linscomb & Williams Position In Bb&T (BBT) Was Lifted; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Exchange Capital Management Raised Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.29 million shares traded or 40.92% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 8,596 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 43,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,151 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 85,528 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 37,267 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 71,600 shares. Synovus reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Acg Wealth owns 245,963 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 111,951 shares. 1,646 were reported by Fort Lp. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rothschild Invest Il reported 12,171 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Company has 0.95% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,823 shares. 333 were accumulated by Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corp. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 1,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,170 shares. Jcic Asset holds 0.01% or 157 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 42.36M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt has 0.56% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 183,901 shares. 6,700 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Corp. Deprince Race Zollo holds 1.01% or 739,647 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 19,851 are owned by Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd. Carroll Fin Assoc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Nine Masts Capital has 0.3% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 42,735 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 201,972 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 3,256 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited invested in 13,823 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 283,236 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 18,566 shares in its portfolio. Century invested in 0.44% or 9.02 million shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 57,732 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kdi Capital Prtn Lc reported 4.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

