Linscomb & Williams Holds Holding in International Business Mac (IBM); Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose While Stone Run Capital Cut by $345,800 Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 24,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings.

