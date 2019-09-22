Linscomb & Williams Lifted Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $319,333; Alleghany Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.11 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 38,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.95 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Ltd holds 1,500 shares. Cibc Markets owns 1.78 million shares. Centre Asset Lc invested 8.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayerweather Charles reported 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 55,568 shares or 9.18% of all its holdings. 203,437 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Ltd Com. Hrt Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated invested in 6,926 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Limited Liability reported 5.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset owns 41,500 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 58,372 shares. 277,708 are owned by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

