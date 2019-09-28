Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Upped Oshkosh Co (OSK) Position by $630,800; Stock Price Rose; As Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stock Price Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised by $804,600 Its Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 89,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 44,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 703,696 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 290,545 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 4,772 shares to 69,689 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,168 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

