Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Upped Southwest (LUV) Holding By $555,000; Safeguard Scientifics New (SFE) Shorts Increased By 12.04%

Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE) had an increase of 12.04% in short interest. SFE’s SI was 785,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.04% from 700,800 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE)’s short sellers to cover SFE’s short positions. The SI to Safeguard Scientifics Inc New’s float is 3.89%. It closed at $12.35 lastly. It is down 2.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 09/04/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA TECHNOLOGY – LIST HAS A LIMITED IMPACT ON IT AND TCL GROUP WILL TAKE ALL EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD CORPORATE INTERESTS; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY; 26/03/2018 – SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS IMF RECOMMENDS EXAMINING WAYS OF ADAPTING THE DEBT BRAKE RULE, AS A SAFEGUARD FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Names David Kille CFO; 07/03/2018 – MALMSTROM: EU TO MAKE USE OF WTO SAFEGUARD TOOLS; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics SVP and CFO Jeffrey McGroarty to Depart; 29/03/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – EU BEGINS PROBE INTO POSSIBLE `SAFEGUARD’ PROTECTION FOR STEEL; 27/03/2018 – BANCA AGRICOLA POPOLARE Dl RAGUSA SAYS SUBMITTED OFFER TO BUY BANCA SVILUPPO ECONOMICO CURRENTLY UNDER SPECIAL ADMINISTRATION TO SAFEGUARD DEPOSITORS AND ORDERLY SOLVE CRISIS; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Names Brian Sisko President and CEO

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased Southwest (LUV) stake by 173.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh acquired 11,100 shares as Southwest (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 17,500 shares with $889,000 value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Southwest now has $29.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.74M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 5.36% above currents $54.48 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6400 target in Monday, May 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 249,873 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,946 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% or 75,326 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 22,761 shares. Financial Advantage owns 110 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation reported 16,741 shares stake. 22,068 are held by Fincl Counselors. Psagot House Ltd stated it has 3,225 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 251,705 shares. Qci Asset holds 383,202 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Waddell & Reed Inc reported 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.46% less from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 40,712 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 19,979 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 354,533 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 22,833 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 21,403 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc holds 81,475 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 249,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Herald Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.37% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 30,010 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 1,902 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated has 17,230 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 17,930 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio.