Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Raised Oshkosh Co (OSK) Holding by $630,800 as Shares Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 118.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 37,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 68,355 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $79.07. About 549,168 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 236,902 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 18,660 shares to 82,940 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (NYSE:SAM) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,891 shares, and cut its stake in Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 41,998 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 19,451 shares. 27,640 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Grandfield & Dodd Lc holds 0.06% or 7,111 shares. 21,289 were reported by Navellier & Associate. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 16,629 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos owns 5,600 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has 18,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 164,279 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc owns 0.2% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 31,158 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, City Hldgs has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,981 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 809,577 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial LP holds 0.61% or 186,940 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 10,904 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 940,733 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 12,288 shares stake. Bailard stated it has 4,915 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,905 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 924,393 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 965,754 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 8,593 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Private Ocean Ltd invested in 0% or 64 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,535 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 24,511 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.38M shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.64% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 68,968 shares.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.