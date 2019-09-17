Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increases Stake in H&R Block (HRB); Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined While Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.15 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 7.76 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 25/04/2018 – MS pops up at Latitude; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAN NOW PRODUCE A MINIMUM OF $7.5 BILLION IN QUARTERLY REVENUE EVEN IN WEAK MARKETS -CEO

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in H&R Block (HRB) by 173.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 13,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in H&R Block for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.93 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.24% or 632,774 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 78,191 shares. 7,563 are held by Kings Point Cap Management. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 679,319 shares. 397.82M are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Gp. Prudential Finance has 0.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5.69M shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 965,210 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,371 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 791 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 4,850 shares. Alberta Management Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 184,000 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “From underpants to oat drink makers, Citigroup courts startups for growth – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on H&R Block – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/28: (NTNX) (SPWH) (GES) Higher; (OLLI) (BOX) (HRB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 82,999 shares. Pzena Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 11,898 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.02% or 133,474 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 1.66% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 11,657 are owned by Ls Inv Limited Liability. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 150,600 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 311,052 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 103,916 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Rockland has 0.19% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 66,952 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 31,883 shares. 139,287 are held by Guggenheim Limited Com. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).