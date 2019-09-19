Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Lifted By $583,200 Its Toll Broth (TOL) Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Conocophillips Com (COP) Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Conocophillips Com (COP) stake by 91.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,843 shares as Conocophillips Com (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 994 shares with $670,000 value, down from 11,837 last quarter. Conocophillips Com now has $66.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 2.00M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased Toll Broth (TOL) stake by 167.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh acquired 16,200 shares as Toll Broth (TOL)’s stock declined 5.74%. The Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 25,900 shares with $948,000 value, up from 9,700 last quarter. Toll Broth now has $5.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 759,783 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 32.07% above currents $60.12 stock price. Conocophillips had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Toll Brothers has $37 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37’s average target is -5.92% below currents $39.33 stock price. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank.