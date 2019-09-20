Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Upped Its Position in Target Cor (TGT) by $636,400 as Shares Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.44. About 676,518 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 461,504 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,053 shares to 72,544 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone Group Plc American Depositary Shares (VOD) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone -6.5% on report heavy dividend cut is nigh – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Target’s Plan to Become Indispensable to Shoppers – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.