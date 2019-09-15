Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increased Its Oshkosh Co (OSK) Position by $630,800 as Share Price Rose; Electron Capital Partners Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 460,538 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Inc has 2,682 shares. Moreover, New England And has 0.31% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 5,450 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel reported 35,600 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 109,181 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 92,462 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Llc reported 57,624 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 308 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,511 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,900 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Co reported 13,425 shares. Bluestein R H & Co invested in 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,905 shares. 3,833 are held by Tower Ltd Liability (Trc).

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oshkosh Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OSK) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 21,278 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 300,170 shares. Carroll Fincl reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp owns 1.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.57M shares. Empyrean Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 1.22M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Management Ltd Partnership invested in 6.66% or 5.00 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 801,992 shares. Msd Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 7.44% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 148,312 shares to 660,851 shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 527,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,089 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.