Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Stake in H&R Block (HRB) Increased as Valuation Rose; Barton Investment Management Increases Stake in Grubhub (GRUB)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 1.26M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in H&R Block (HRB) by 173.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 13,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in H&R Block for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 1.68M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,678 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 3,800 shares stake. The New York-based Pzena Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 9,410 are owned by Everence Cap Mgmt. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 45,248 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has 0.16% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 497,764 shares. Illinois-based Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,935 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 103,916 shares. 314,116 were reported by Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Corp.