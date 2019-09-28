Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Increased Southwest (LUV) Holding by $555,000 as Stock Declined; Aviance Capital Partners Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position by $12.90 Million; Share Price Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) by 280.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 76,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 103,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.55M, up from 27,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Southwest (LUV) by 173.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Southwest for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 18/04/2018 – Southwest’s tragic engine failure shows need for ‘deeper’ look at entire oversight: Ex-NTSB chair

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day a Possible Catalyst – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) IV low into The National Day of the People’s Republic of China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99,635 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,929 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Emerging Markets (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent reported 3,934 shares. Montana-based First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tru Of Vermont reported 987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn reported 8,561 shares stake. 11,261 were reported by Leisure Mngmt. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 555,020 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.19% or 196,301 shares. Arrow Financial Corp stated it has 0.51% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 291,914 shares. Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,527 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.50 million shares. Eqis Management Inc reported 8,541 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.