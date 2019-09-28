Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increases Holding in Toll Broth (TOL); As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Waterstone Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Toll Broth (TOL) by 167.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Toll Broth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 1.36M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

