LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

We are contrasting LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 41 6.01 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LINE Corporation and Upland Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LINE Corporation and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Upland Software Inc. is $49.25, which is potential 5.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LINE Corporation and Upland Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 71.6%. Insiders held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 74.06% stronger performance.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.