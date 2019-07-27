LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 199 24.19 N/A 1.91 104.65

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, The Trade Desk Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Roughly 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.