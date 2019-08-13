LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 114 14.80 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights LINE Corporation and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LINE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for LINE Corporation and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively RingCentral Inc. has an average target price of $131, with potential downside of -5.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.